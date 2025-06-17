L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.68 and last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 97419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AIQUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L’Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Santander initiated coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday, March 24th.

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

L’Air Liquide Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.5257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Institutional Trading of L’Air Liquide

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 5,687.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 172,954 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 72.8% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 108,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 14.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 1st quarter worth about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

