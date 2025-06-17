Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $205.18 and last traded at $207.49, with a volume of 256993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.51.

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price (down from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “moderate sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.66 and its 200-day moving average is $251.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $481.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.27 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,741,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,400,000 after acquiring an additional 91,667 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 210,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,288,000 after acquiring an additional 88,624 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in Boston Beer by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,904,000 after acquiring an additional 85,669 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,054,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

