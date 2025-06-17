Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 99100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Legrand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Legrand
Legrand Stock Performance
Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 13.48%. Analysts forecast that Legrand SA will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Legrand Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Legrand’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.
About Legrand
Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.
Read More
