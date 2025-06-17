QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $12.46 Million Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $12,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Chad R lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 169,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 56,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Relx Stock Performance
Shares of Relx stock opened at $53.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04.
Relx Company Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
