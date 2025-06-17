QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

