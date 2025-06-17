Analysts Set IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Target Price at C$10.67

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMG shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$10.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.78. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$4.89 and a 52-week high of C$11.63.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

