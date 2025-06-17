Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

