North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,160,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,047,423.69. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Feldman sold 6,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $32,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,664. The trade was a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 916,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,081. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.45 million, a PE ratio of -46.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $331.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLWS. Noble Financial cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Stories

