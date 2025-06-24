Bluesphere Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.4% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,432,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,780,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after buying an additional 4,216,586 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,262,000 after acquiring an additional 516,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.0%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $185.18 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.65. The firm has a market cap of $288.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

