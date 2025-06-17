JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) is Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2%

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.09. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.28.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.