Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.0% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,585,273,000 after purchasing an additional 271,622 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,773,000 after acquiring an additional 144,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,430,000 after acquiring an additional 137,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,903,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $633.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.74. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

