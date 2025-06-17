JLB & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 2.1% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $977,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $216.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.21 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,412. This trade represents a 14.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,075. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

