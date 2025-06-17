Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,039 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $218.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.12. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.32 and a 12 month high of $222.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

