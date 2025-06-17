JLB & Associates Inc. Has $21.97 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 3.1% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $21,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,610,507,000 after buying an additional 1,821,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $867,190,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,602,000 after acquiring an additional 503,720 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 303,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,765,000 after acquiring an additional 201,356 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,248,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.33 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.94 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,767.20. This represents a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,560 shares in the company, valued at $419,216. This represents a 39.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

