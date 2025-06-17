RS Crum Inc. Sells 500 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

RS Crum Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for about 0.9% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,573.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,061,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835,546 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,681,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,174,000 after buying an additional 1,480,000 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,481,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,419,000 after buying an additional 520,038 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,377,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,995,000 after acquiring an additional 461,046 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,494,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 445,910 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA REET opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

