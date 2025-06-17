Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV reduced its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.43. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.07%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.