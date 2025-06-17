Chicago Capital LLC Sells 908 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,657 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,893,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,285,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,351,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24,140.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 291,859 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $58,827,000 after acquiring an additional 290,655 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $178.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.97 and a 200-day moving average of $207.97.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

