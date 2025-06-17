Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $293.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.