Analysts Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Target Price at $18.13

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.13.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities cut shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.
View Our Latest Analysis on MAG
MAG Silver Trading Up 0.2%
MAG Silver Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. MAG Silver’s payout ratio is 101.41%.
Institutional Trading of MAG Silver
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
