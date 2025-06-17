B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Insider Tjeerd Jegen Acquires 45,000 Shares

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BMEGet Free Report) insider Tjeerd Jegen bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £117,900 ($159,994.57).

Tjeerd Jegen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 13th, Tjeerd Jegen purchased 37,500 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £101,250 ($137,399.92).
  • On Friday, June 13th, Tjeerd Jegen acquired 40,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £107,200 ($145,474.28).
  • On Friday, June 13th, Tjeerd Jegen bought 30,400 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £79,952 ($108,497.76).

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 3.0%

LON:BME opened at GBX 263.60 ($3.58) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 1 year low of GBX 2.59 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 480 ($6.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 318.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 314.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.05.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BMEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 43.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&M European Value Retail S.A. will post 38.4814815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BME has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.65) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 456 ($6.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 538.76 ($7.31).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

