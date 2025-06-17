B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Insider Tjeerd Jegen Acquires 45,000 Shares

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) insider Tjeerd Jegen bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £117,900 ($159,994.57).

Tjeerd Jegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Tjeerd Jegen purchased 37,500 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £101,250 ($137,399.92).

On Friday, June 13th, Tjeerd Jegen acquired 40,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.64) per share, with a total value of £107,200 ($145,474.28).

On Friday, June 13th, Tjeerd Jegen bought 30,400 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £79,952 ($108,497.76).

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 3.0%

LON:BME opened at GBX 263.60 ($3.58) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 1 year low of GBX 2.59 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 480 ($6.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 318.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 314.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B&M European Value Retail ( LON:BME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 43.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&M European Value Retail S.A. will post 38.4814815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BME has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.65) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 456 ($6.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 538.76 ($7.31).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

