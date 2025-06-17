Yousriya Loza Purchases 79,000 Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) insider Yousriya Loza acquired 79,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,800.00.

Yousriya Loza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Yousriya Loza purchased 253,500 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$50,623.95.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of TSE BSX opened at C$0.21 on Tuesday. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$93.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

