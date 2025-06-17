Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Home Depot by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of HD opened at $353.59 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

