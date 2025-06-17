Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. AGNC Investment makes up 0.7% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $158,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,004.23. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $420,497.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,362.70. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.29.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

