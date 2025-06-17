Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of N-able worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in N-able by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in N-able by 332.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NABL opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. N-able, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.65 million. N-able had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 8.08%. N-able’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

N-able announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of N-able from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

