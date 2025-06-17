AA Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.79. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $27.03.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.