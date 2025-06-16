Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.65 and last traded at $73.49. Approximately 2,502,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,444,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $238.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

