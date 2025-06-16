Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $125.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 161.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $87.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $15.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,414,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $86.03. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The business had revenue of $744.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

