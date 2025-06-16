Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 13.2% – Should You Sell?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 2,122,676 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 323,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Mullen Automotive to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MULN

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 11.8%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $224,187.34.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($48,923.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mullen Automotive had a negative net margin of 12,717.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,736.27%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Financial Lp Hrt acquired 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $800.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,800. This trade represents a 450.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.