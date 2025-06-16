SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 2.4% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $280,309,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,051,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,615,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16,156.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 917,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,615,000 after acquiring an additional 911,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,529,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $83.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.26 and a 200 day moving average of $86.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.