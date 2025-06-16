QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,255 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $35,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,059,505,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,398 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $212,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16,346.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 876,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,608,000 after purchasing an additional 871,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,777,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.3%

Simon Property Group stock opened at $156.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.80 and a 200 day moving average of $168.33. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 133.76%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

