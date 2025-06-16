SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Shares Acquired by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG owned 0.38% of SOPHiA GENETICS worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 42,689 shares during the period. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SOPH opened at $2.87 on Monday. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $5.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 110.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The business had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

