Abound Wealth Management Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Abound Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 24,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $22,096,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 90,035 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 389,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 67,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

