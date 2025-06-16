Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 70,300 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Puff Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 204,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 80,416 shares during the period.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $24.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

