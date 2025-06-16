PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the May 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 65,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. raised its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 4,635.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 197,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 193,015 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

SMMU traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,787. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92. PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $52.05.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

