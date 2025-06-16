iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Short Interest Down 40.9% in May

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ISCB traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $56.84. 3,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISCB. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.