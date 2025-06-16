Penny Stocks To Consider – June 16th

BigBear.ai, Sonim Technologies, Dawson Geophysical, OceanPal, TeraWulf, Battalion Oil, and Critical Metals are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that trade at very low per-share prices—typically under $5—and are often listed on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Because they tend to have low trading volumes, wide bid-ask spreads and limited publicly available information, penny stocks carry high volatility and speculative risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 123,204,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,486,294. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 3.29.

Sonim Technologies (SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

Shares of SONM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,677,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,581. The company has a market cap of $15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Dawson Geophysical (DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

DWSN traded up $1.71 on Monday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,488,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,775. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 million, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

OceanPal (OP)

OceanPal Inc. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

Shares of NASDAQ:OP traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.29. 58,121,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,425. OceanPal has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $17.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.64.

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 29,125,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,433,696. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.09.

Battalion Oil (BATL)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.

Shares of BATL stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,249,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,376. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.79. Battalion Oil has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Shares of CRML traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.32. 25,748,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,743. Critical Metals has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86.

