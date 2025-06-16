North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $130.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

