iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVE opened at $190.91 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
