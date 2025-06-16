Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 249,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 518,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of MGK stock opened at $349.47 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $358.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

