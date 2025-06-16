Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Boosted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of COF opened at $192.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.