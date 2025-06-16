First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a growth of 109.9% from the May 15th total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 253.2% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 215.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0%

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.11 on Monday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

