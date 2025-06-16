Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $86,000 Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,248,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,173,000 after buying an additional 1,474,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,450,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,304,000 after buying an additional 344,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,550,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,167,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after buying an additional 118,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,129,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,806,000 after buying an additional 228,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

