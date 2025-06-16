Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 642,100 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the May 15th total of 311,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Frontera Energy Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS FECCF opened at $4.86 on Monday. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85.

Frontera Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

