Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 15th total of 249,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 518,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock opened at $349.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.07. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

