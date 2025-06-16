iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Down 59.6% in May

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the May 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

ISTB stock opened at $48.25 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1705 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

