iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Down 59.6% in May

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the May 15th total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%
ISTB stock opened at $48.25 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1705 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
