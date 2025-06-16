Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 27,986 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in ING Groep by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 41,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Performance

NYSE:ING opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.13. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $21.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.6526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 64.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ING shares. Cfra Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

