Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 159,390 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,390 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,967,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,915,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,061,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,182,000 after buying an additional 589,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,065,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,647,000 after buying an additional 542,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,303,000 after buying an additional 536,166 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4%

AVEM stock opened at $67.19 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.85.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.