Short Interest in VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Drops By 59.2%

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the May 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VanEck Robotics ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBOT opened at $43.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63. VanEck Robotics ETF has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $47.21.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Robotics ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBOT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in VanEck Robotics ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Robotics ETF

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

