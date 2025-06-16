Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $7,809,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.3%

CINF stock opened at $146.36 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $161.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.