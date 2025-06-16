North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.90 Million Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 231.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Village Super Market by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Village Super Market by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $40.15.

Insider Activity

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $563.67 million during the quarter.

In other Village Super Market news, Director Kevin Begley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,987.59. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert Sumas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $53,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,809.11. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,843 shares of company stock valued at $320,011. Insiders own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

